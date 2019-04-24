Hayat Kimya introduces Molped Pads and its first ever Nigerian brand ambassador

As it begins its 4th year of operations in Nigeria, Turkish leading company in the FMCG industry, Hayat Kimya, has reached a new milestone with the announcement of another innovative sanitary product into the market and the announcement of its first ever brand ambassador.

Research has shown that the Nigerian consumers of sanitary pads have over the years mostly being dissatisfied with their Sanitary Pad brands with their concerns ranging from itchiness to heat, irritation, and leakage. Today, the 24th of April, 2019, Hayat Kimya is proud to announce the release MOLPED cotton soft sanitary pads as a solution to every lady’s challenge with irritation and roughness from using sanitary pads.

Unlike other regular brands in the market, MOLPED sanitary pad has specially designed absorbent channel system that are made from SAP (Super Absorbent Polymer) which keeps the liquid locked in thereby offering 100% leak protection, and non-irritation because of its unique cotton-soft and nylon-free features. Your skin will love it!

According to the Marketing Manager, Roseline Abaraonye, “ Every girl has her PMS issues, a Bad pad shouldn’t be one of them! Our MOLPED features give her one less thing to worry about when she is on her monthly cycle.”

MOLPED was launched in two variants – MOLPED Ultra Soft Sanitary Pads for ladies who prefer ultra-sanitary pads, and MOLPED Maxi Thick with side wings for ladies who prefer thick pads, across multiple pack sizes.

To further aid brand communications in the country, multi award-winning singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekile, has joined the Hayat Kimya family as the first ever brand Nigerian ambassador and social media influencer for the newly released pads.

According to the Managing Director at Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Hakan Misri, “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Ms. Ekile as she captures the beauty, strength, modernity and boldness of every woman that MOLPED recognizes. This move encapsulates MOLPED’s emphasis on high performance. Whether it’s our product or the people that represent our brand, we want the best of the best.”

Chidinma has quickly settled into her new brand ambassador role and will begin appearing on behalf of MOLPED across all media platforms beginning May 2019. Ms. Ekile recently commented : “Having spent my fair share of time in stores and markets looking for the best pad brand for my sometimes heavy flow and being sadly disappointed because I still had to deal with discomfort and leakage regardless of the brand hype, it is truly relieving to finally have found one real product that meets its claim.

To be selected as a brand ambassador and media influencer, I’m genuinely excited because I get to share my stories and experiences that I hope will provide comfort and inspiration to millions of women and girls who have also shared the same struggles with finding the right pad for those days.”

About Hayat Kimya Nigeria

Hayat Kimya, a subsidiary of leading Turkish enterprise, Hayat holdings, has operated in the FMCG industry since 1987 as manufacturers of goods in hygiene, tissue and home care categories offering well established brands making it the world’s 5th largest manufacturer of the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa.

Following in this tradition of excellence, Hayat Kimya Nigeria successfully launched MOLFIX, its flagship diaper brand, into the market in May 2015. Four years after, the brand has indeed made both Consumers and Customers ‘Happy today,

Happy tomorrow’ due to its consistent high quality and availability. In a tightly contested market space, MOLFIX is now the bestselling baby diaper in Nigeria

with a 50% market share as at December 2018. In addition Hayat Kimya has also established itself in the Nigerian Tissues category with the launch of two of its tissue brands: PAPIA (premium luxury 3 ply tissue) and FAMILIA (Smart Choice for the Family) Tissues in 2017 and MOLFIX baby wipes and BEBEM baby diapers in 2018 respectively.

