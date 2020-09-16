Now we wouldn’t want you to miss out on the yumminess these three brands have to offer, from Domino’s pizza’s newest flavours to Cold Stone’s Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Indulgence and Pinkberry’s explosive and refreshing treats!

Have a September to remember with amazing deals from Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry frozen Yoghurt

What’s more exciting is that these fantastic treats all come with amazing offers and discounts, it’s easy to order and even quicker to deliver. So sit tight, we’re here to let you in on everything, shall we?

Get your taste buds ready for an exciting adventure as Domino’s Pizza takes us on an unforgettable journey filled with hot cheesy pizzas and delicious mouth-watering flavours. Treat yourself to the rich and delicious taste of their NEW 9ja Peppe meatball Pizza. This meaty, hot, and spicy pizza now comes with a FREE drink starting from N2800 only.

Another amazing delectable offer is the Domino’s ‘Piezza’ Promo. Get a delicious Medium Meatpie or Chickenpie Pizza from N2100 only. With their Delivery Lite Deal, you can also get FREE DELIVERY any of these hot medium pizza flavours; Margarita, BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef, or Chicken Supreme Pizza with FREE coke from N2500 only. All delivered to your doorstep in 25 minutes guaranteed! Did we tell you it’s a Zero contact delivery? And yes, you can also opt for their curbside delivery option.

The hottest talk in town is Cold Stone Creamery’s newest Chilli chocolate ice cream and trust us when we say it's worth the hype! The exciting flavour is a perfect combination of sweet creamy chocolate ice-cream with a dash of chilli giving it that extra punch. Indulge yourself with 2 Like it cups; Chili Chocolate and any other delicious plain flavor of your choice for N 1,600 only!

Give the kids and the kid in you a memorable treat with the all-new Fairy Bubble Gum Ice cream! You can enjoy the best of both worlds with the Value Squad 2k Deal. Experience the unforgettable with 2 Love it cups of Chilli chocolate and Fairy Bubble gum flavours for 2,200.

Pinkberry is also bringing a new and exciting twist to your September with the NEW Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Swirl. We bet you would struggle not to go ‘nuts’ over this perfect mix of 2 yummy and refreshing flavors. Try it today with 20% off a Medium cup at N1000 only!

Also, don’t miss their Buy one, get one FREE Deal happening every Tuesday and Thursday when you call any of the Pinkberry stores to Order. Guess what?! Delivery is absolutely FREE!! Don't be left out, call to order NOW or walk into any of their stores today with your besties to enjoy this and many other amazing treats.

So spread the news! Give yourself a September to remember with these special deals from the best brands and let the good times roll! Enjoy many more deals and discounts by following them for more exciting offers this month!!

@Dominosng @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria and @pinkberryNigeria on Instagram. You’d be glad you did.

