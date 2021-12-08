Have a magical Christmas with the new Domino’s Jambalaya Pizza!

The JAMBALAYA PIZZA, is a NEW exciting exotic flavour, truly a sweet blend of Pineapple, Plantain, Sweet Corn, Grilled Chicken, and rich BBQ sauce, giving you that Tropical sensation and giving you Nostalgic Xmas vibes. This exotic new flavour is available in all Domino’s branches and online!!

Pulse Nigeria

Here is the interesting part of the Jambalaya deal, the Medium Jambalaya comes with a free bottle of Coke. Yup! you read that right, from N3500 & it will be delivered to you for FREE in 25mins! Or you get a FREE pizza

The new flavour is prepared with so much love and excitement for your indulgence this season. But that’s not all, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria has got other mouth-watering and juicy deals just for you to enjoy this December. All you have to do is visit the closest Domino’s pizza near you or order online via www.dominos.ng

Pulse Nigeria

If you are looking for a small feast to enjoy with your loved ones, Domino’s Pizza got you covered with the Santa Crust deal! A merry package that you can enjoy with the family; any Medium Classic+ Melted Choco Pockets /Cinnastix/Cheesy Bread/ Breadsticks + a Coke from N4700! Now that’s value for your money!

That’s not all, you can have a MEGA XMAS anytime, any day, with any Chairman BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, Chicken Supreme, Chicken Suya, Shawarma , Southernstyle BBQ Chicken, Plantain or Naija Fiesta + 2 drinks from N8,000! Enough to go round with family & friends!

Enjoy all these mouthwatering deals at pocket-friendly prices. For more information, check https://www.dominos.ng/. Feel free to walk into any Domino’s outlet nationwide to get these sumptuous offers today.

Pulse Nigeria

You can also stay up to date on all special offer and promos on any of their social media pages:

Facebook: Domino’s Pizza Nigeria

Instagram: @dominosng

Twitter: @dominosng

Here’s to a Magical Christmas!

----