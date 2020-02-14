The Ogun Police Command has arrested four persons following a bloody clash between Hausa and Yoruba traders at Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Punch, two persons were stabbed during the clash, which was caused by the rumoured death of a Hausa trader.

The Hausa trader who was rumoured dead, was reportedly hacked down by some miscreants believed to be Yoruba.

Confirming the incident and disclosing the arrest of the four suspects, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said while two persons got injured from the incident, no death was recorded among the two ethnic groups.

The PPRO said, “The violence broke out when some Hausa petty traders refused to pay the mandatory daily market levy to the market miscreants."

The development, according to Oyeyemi, infuriated the street urchins, who descended on the Hausa traders and stabbed two of them.

“Those who are involved in the crime will be dealt with seriously; they will face the full weight of the law," he added.

The police however recovered eight knives from the suspects.