RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Harvard girl quits Wall Street job, finds passion in nursing elderly

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chen Si talks with the elderly people at Tianzhushan Nursing Home in Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Chen Si, 34, a graduated from Harvard University.

Harvard girl quits Wall Street job, finds passion in nursing elderly.
John Minchillo/AP

Chen Si in 2013 quit her job on Wall Street and came back to her hometown, to start a full-time job as a director of a nursing home.

Recommended articles

At first, many people didn’t understand the reason why a young lady like her made such a decision and doubted whether she could take good care of the elderly.

There were nearly 500 elderly people at the nursing home, with an average age of 80 years old.

To get more involved in their lives, Chen Si moved into the nursing home and tried to make friends with the elderly.

Over time, she won their trust and love and established strong bonds with them.

They called her “ACE’’ lady as she works as a psychological consultant, a nutritionist and a nurse at the same time.

She took care of their health, paid attention to their diet and kept them company.

Chen Si also integrated the psychotherapy she learnt at Harvard University into various game activities, held cultural workshops and even set up a fashion model club for the elderly people.

In Chen Si’s opinion, for the senior care industry, it’s not only about keeping the elderly well-fed and well clothed.

What’s more important was to make the elderly feel valued.

“I never feel regret about my choice. I truly hope that more young people will join me in providing senior care service, contributing forward-looking ideas, professional skills and compassion,’’ said Chen Si.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu; recovers cocaine, drugged cakes