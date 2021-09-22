Hank, a sub-brand of Patricia Universe, had some activities lined up for the housemates as well. Team Bitcoin emerged winners of the tasks and took the prize of $5,000 worth of Bitcoin.
Hank BBNaija Task: Liquorose, Emmanuel, Saskay, Queen, and Cross win $5000 worth of BTC, courtesy of Patricia Technologies
The associate sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6, Patricia Technologies, had her second task on the show last Saturday the 18th of September.
The Hank task, which came at the end of the Patricia tasks, had two parts; each focused on educating the audience on what Hank is all about and entertaining them while the housemates played.
A pamphlet was given earlier to all the housemates which had a detailed description of Hank, the items you can Hank, its features and types, and how to use the device. After studying the guide, the 11 housemates were randomly grouped into two teams of 5 (Team Bitcoin and Team Ethereum). Members of Team Bitcoin were Liquorose, Emmanuel, Saskay, Queen, and Cross.
And Team Ethereum consisted of Nini, Saga, Whitemoney, Yousef, and Angel, while Pere acted as the umpire.
The first Hank task, the Hank It Challenge, involved housemates searching lost items as quickly as possible on large banners with images of messy rooms. When found, they were to pin the Hank stickers on them. This game aimed to show the audience how the Hank device can come in handy when looking for valuables.
In the second challenge, housemates were tasked with creating an original drama to sell the features of Hank based on the pamphlets they were given earlier in the day. Team Bitcoin focused on the Hank styles and paired each persona with a feature of Hank, while Team Ethereum created a drama where a groom used the Hank device to find his valuable at his wedding. If you missed it, watch a clip on Hank’s social media page here and here.
At the end of all the tasks, Team Bitcoin was announced the winner, and they have a gift of $5000 worth of Bitcoin waiting for them after the show, courtesy of Patricia.
For more information on Hank, visit www.myhank.co. And to catch up on the Big Brother Tasks, check out the Hank social media page or the official Big Brother Naija page on Instagram.
