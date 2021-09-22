Hank BBNaija Task: Liquorose, Emmanuel, Saskay, Queen, and Cross win $5000 worth of BTC, courtesy of Patricia Technologies

The Hank task, which came at the end of the Patricia tasks, had two parts; each focused on educating the audience on what Hank is all about and entertaining them while the housemates played.

And Team Ethereum consisted of Nini, Saga, Whitemoney, Yousef, and Angel, while Pere acted as the umpire.

The first Hank task, the Hank It Challenge, involved housemates searching lost items as quickly as possible on large banners with images of messy rooms. When found, they were to pin the Hank stickers on them. This game aimed to show the audience how the Hank device can come in handy when looking for valuables.

In the second challenge, housemates were tasked with creating an original drama to sell the features of Hank based on the pamphlets they were given earlier in the day. Team Bitcoin focused on the Hank styles and paired each persona with a feature of Hank, while Team Ethereum created a drama where a groom used the Hank device to find his valuable at his wedding. If you missed it, watch a clip on Hank’s social media page here and here.

At the end of all the tasks, Team Bitcoin was announced the winner, and they have a gift of $5000 worth of Bitcoin waiting for them after the show, courtesy of Patricia.