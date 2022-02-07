Hanifa: Lack of legal representation stalls trial of Kano school proprietor

The defendants, however, prayed the Kano state Government to provide a legal representation on their behalf.

When the case came up for re-arraignment on Monday, the Prosecution Counsel Kano State Attorney-General, Mr Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, told the court that the defendants had no counsel and asked for an adjournment to enable them do so.

“The state will ensure that the defendants have legal representation so that case will go on,” he said.

Justice Usman Na’abba, ordered the remand of the defendants in a Correctional centre and adjourned the matter until Feb.14, for further mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that on Dec. 4, 2021, Tanko, being the proprietor of Nobel Kids Comprehensive College, Kano, conspired with the two others to kidnap the minor.

The police alleged that Tanko held the minor hostage in his house situated in Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano, for six days and killed her with using rat poison.

The police also alleged that he put her corpse in a sack and buried her in a shallow grave on Dec.10,2021.