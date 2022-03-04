RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Hanifa: Court frees school proprietor's wife

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday discharged Mrs Jamila Sani, 30, in the alleged murder of five-year-old girl.

Hanifa Abubakar (BBC)
Sani is the wife of Abdulmalik Tanko, school proprietor who was alleged to have masterminded the murder of the five-year-old pupil.

The Kano State government charged Tanko, Hashimu Isyaku, and Fatima Musa, all of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Kano with criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment/kidnapping and concealment of a corpse.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, discharged Sani and ordered that she should be released to her family.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel. Mr Lamido Soron-Dinki, made an application to terminate the First Information Report (FIR) and discharge the defendant relying on the provisions of sections 125 and 376 of ACJL Kano State 2019.

“Based on our investigation we found that the defendant had no hand in the alleged murder of the minor,” Soron-Dinki said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Sani was arraigned on Jan.27 for allegedly keeping the kidnapped minor in her house situated at Tudun Murtala Quarters Kano for five days.

Sani was alleged to have kept the minor hostage knowing full well that she was kidnapped by her husband and refused to disclose it to any person.

The offence, the prosecution, said contravenes the provisions of Section 227 of the Penal Code.

On March 3, Sani testified, as prosecution witness before a Kano High court.

She said her husband told her that the minor was his staff member’s daughter.

