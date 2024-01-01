Hair dresser gives birth to triplets, appeals for assistance from State Govt

Orajiobi was delivered of two girls and a boy in a private hospital, the Praise and Grace Hospital and Maternity at No 1 Mbanugo Street, Coal Camp, Enugu State.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the hospital, Orajiobi, who live at Ologo Quarters, Uwani Enugu, said when she became pregnant in May 2023, she knew it would result to triplet. She added the labour started on Saturday but she visited the hospital on Sunday and on Monday, she was delivered of the triplet.

“I am a hair dresser, I have two girls already before this pregnancy occurred in May but I never knew I was pregnant for triplet until scan said I am carrying twins.

“So today, around 7 am God gave me January gift and New Year Bonanza and throughout the period of this pregnancy, the babies were not giving me challenges.

“I even carry the pregnancy to do customer’s hair only that my legs do swell. People will be telling me to go and rest but I kept struggling to do the work to find what my family will eat,” she said.

She, however, called on Nigerians to come to her aid, saying it would be difficult for her and her husband to take care of the babies.

“I am pleading to Nigerians especially the governors of Enugu and Anambra State, Gov. Peter Mbah and Chukwuma Soludo and Nigerians to come to my rescue.

“They should come and assist us with anything they wish to do for us. Doctor said the triplet will cost us ₦450, 000 because I delivered through Caesarian Section"

Speaking NAN also, her husband, Cornelius Orajiobi, a trader, said they both hailed from Obiofia in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State. He said he felt excited when the scan showed that his wife was pregnant for twins but never knew it was a triplet.

“I have two kids girls before and I never planned to have triplet before God surprised us.

“Nigerians should please assist us because this gift is bigger than what I can cater for alone,” he pleaded.