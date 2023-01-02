Gunmen who shot d*ad Ebubeagu Commander’s pregnant wife identified

It was gathered that a two-man gang, who wore face masks, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, invaded the house, where they shot dead Chima’s pregnant wife.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the hoodlums took the commander’s wife outside, shot her in the neck and set the house on fire.

The eyewitness added that the gunmen shot multiple times in the air to scare away neighbours and passersby.

Noting that the incident lasted for about 30 minutes, it was said that the attack happened between 1.30am and 2am.

Confirming the attack, Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, in a statement, said an investigation into the incident had already been launched.

The statement read, “A report filed in by CSP Ayodele Umujose, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division, Ebonyi State, has it that the Ama-Etiti Amaoso Edda Youth Leader, Nnachi Mba, reported that around 02.30am on January 1, 2023, the house of the Afikpo-South Ebubeagu Commander, Oyeku Kalu Chima, at Owutu Edda, was attacked and set ablaze, while his wife, Urenwa Kalu Chima, was shot dead.

“It has not been established meantime, who perpetrated the dastardly act. However, the said Ebubeagu commander alleged that it was one Ashango and his cohorts that did it.”