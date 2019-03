The monarch was abducted at his palace by heavily armed gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, March 16, 2019.

According to a report by Punch, the gunmen, numbering around five, shot in the air before whisking away the traditional ruler to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the gunmen zoomed off with the monarch in his own car after setting the unregistered car they brought ablaze.

Sources said the retired chief superintendent of police was taken to Delta State through the Abraka road.