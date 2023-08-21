ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen shoots Policeman and wife to death in Imo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants reportedly robbed the late couple, who ran a PoS business, after shooting them dead.

Unknown gunmen

It was gathered that Owobo who hailed from Edo State was a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The incident was said to have happened around 8 pm beside the Chisco Transport company office very close to the Owerri Area police command office which also houses the Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters at Egbu Road-Owerri, the state capital, threw the residents and business owners into confusion.

While the residents immediately ran inside and locked all entries leading to their apartments, business people locked their shops and ran home.

Narrating how the incident happened, an eyewitness who does not want to be mentioned in this report, stated that the fleeing armed robbers who operated in a vehicle were trying to dispossess the couple who run a Point Of Sale (PoS) business and their bag containing the unidentified amount of money.

According to the distraught eyewitness, when the three-man gang could not succeed in snatching the bag of money, they shot the retired ASP at close range at his forehead, close to his eyes.

His wife was also shot at her left-hand side, close to her chest at a closed range.

The eyewitness’ words: “Three armed men just killed a husband and his wife. This incident happened close to the Chisco Transport company office which is very close to Owerri Police Area command headquarters and Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters, at the fire Service on Egbu Road-Owerri.

“The armed robbers were carrying pump action riffles and were trying to carry a bag containing money. The husband and wife run a POS business and also sell loaves of bread. When they could not succeed in carrying the bag of money, they shot the couple on closed ranges.

“They shot the man on a closed range at his forehead, closed to his eyes. They shot his wife on a close range too, at her left-hand side, very close to her chest. While the man died immediately, his wife who was bleeding profusely was pronounced dead at FMC-Owerri.

“The man’s name is Sampson Owobo. He hailed from Edo State. He is a retired police officer. He retired with the rank of ASP. He retired about five years ago or so.

“The armed robbers fled and haven’t been caught. This is so bad. This crime happened very close to the Owerri fire service police area command headquarters and the Owerri Urban Police Divisional headquarters.”

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye has confirmed the murder of the couple, saying the Force is on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

We're not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

Dangote Cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu's ministers currently holds in Abuja

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

