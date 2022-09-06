RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen shoot commercial bus driver d*ad, abduct passengers in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants were said to have taken advantage of the bad portion of the road in Rivers State to perpetrate the crime.

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have shot dead a commercial bus driver, Salvation Harry, during an ambush around the Abonema/Degema/EmuohaEmuoha/Kalabari area of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

After killing the driver in the ambush, the assailants were said to have abducted eight passengers of the bus, who were being conveyed from the Mile One Park in the Doibu axis of Port Harcourt, to Buguma.

Speaking on the incident, a driver who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said criminals have been targeting motorists as they often take advantage of the bad roads in the area.

We had protested on the Kalabari-Emuoha-Buguma road because of the series of kidnap incidents and the shooting of our drivers and passengers.

“Even the state Commissioner of Police sent a representative. But there has been an increase in kidnapping attempts and incidents.

“Yesterday the worst happened; the miscreants killed one of our drivers, Salvation Harry and the occupants of the vehicle are in the bush with the kidnappers.

“We don’t really know what to do because we have lost confidence in the government. They cannot protect lives and property again,” the driver added.

Confirming the incident, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko promised that the abductors would soon be apprehended and brought to Justice.

She said, “Yes, we are aware of it and we have launched an investigation into the incident, and a manhunt to ensure the kidnappers are apprehended.”

The police spokesperson added that the investigation was also launched to rescue the kidnap victims.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
