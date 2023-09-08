ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen set Catholic church ablaze, kills seminarian in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, seminarian died due to smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the grasp of the attackers.

Gunmen set Catholic church ablaze, kills seminarian in Kaduna
Gunmen set Catholic church ablaze, kills seminarian in Kaduna

The Parish in Kamantan is under the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the attackers stormed the parish house at about 8:00 p.m. and set it ablaze alongside a vehicle.

Sources told NAN that the deceased seminarian, Stephen Naman, died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the grasp of the attackers. When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Acting Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Alhassan, confirmed the incident to NAN.

News Agency Of Nigeria

