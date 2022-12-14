Gunmen rob PoS operator of N400,000, k*ll man during attack

In the course of the attack, the assailants were said to have shot dead a 25-year-old man, Qudus Popoola, and also injured one Faleye Oluwaseun.

Luck, however, ran out on them as other residents of the community got wind of the robbery attack.

Displeased with the development, the residents have the armed robbers a hot chase, and eventually caught one of them, a 28-year-old Moses Ayomide, as they were escaping.

Confirming this incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the Force swung into action upon receiving the distress call.

The statement read: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Agbado division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his men to the scene, where it was discovered that while the armed robbers were escaping after robbing one Bashirat Anibire, a PoS operator of her bag containing a cash sum of N400,000 and her itel phone, the robbers shot and killed 25-year-old Qudus Popoola, and also injured one Faleye Oluwaseun.

“The robbers were hotly chased, and with the help of youths in the area, one of them, Moses Ayomide, was apprehended, while others escaped.

“The injured victim was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, while the corpse of the deceased was released to the family.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers, who were three in number, came on a motorcycle without light around 7pm and attacked Bashirat Anibire, who was just closing from her PoS shop.

“The victim managed to escape from the robbers, but while running away with her seven-year-old son, the robbers got hold of the son, which made the woman run back to save her son. It was in the process that the robbers snatched her bag and the phone.

“The shout for help from the woman attracted the youth in the area who started pursuing the robbers, while a distress call was also made to the police.

“It was in their bid to escape from the scene that the deceased and one other were shot by the robbers.”