Gunmen rob, kill Bayelsa businessman after trailing him to his office

The assailant was said to have left with an undisclosed amount of money, his mobile phone and Highlander jeep, packed opposite the office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the scene, saw neighbours mourning him. His body was discovered by his workers who resumed duty. The deceased, in his late 40s, was said to be a quiet businessman who had other businesses in the metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the scene, saw neighbours mourning him. His body was discovered by his workers who resumed duty. The deceased, in his late 40s, was said to be a quiet businessman who had other businesses in the metropolis.

Spokesman, Police Command in Bayelsa, ASP Musa Mohammed, said investigation into the matter had begun.

