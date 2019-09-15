Six people have reportedly been killed by gunmen, who invaded and attacked Fadaman Rimi community in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna state on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

According to the Cable, the gunmen also kidnapped two persons including a physically challenged person in Kugosi Gadani village, also in Chikun local government area.

A resident of Fadama Rimi community said the hoodlums arrived in the village with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically, adding that six people were killed on the spot while many others sustained injuries.

He said, “They came about 6:00am and started shooting. I don’t know how many they were but they many and they were armed with sophisticated weapons,”

“There was pandemonium as people heard sounds of gunshots and they started running for safety. They shooting at us as we were running. They looted our property and took away our cows. We are all terrified by this incident.”

On abduction of two persons in Kugosh Gadani village, sources according to the Cable said the incident happened on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Asked about the incidents, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo said someone has told him about the incidents, adding that he was making effort to verify the information.

“I am just trying to verify, somebody called me some 6 minutes ago. I think when the incident happened, they didn’t even report to the police, I am trying to verify from the community,” he said.

“I have gotten a link (contact) to the community and I have been trying the (telephone) line for the past 20 minutes. I want to get the picture of what happened, because the police were not contacted… I am trying to get the facts and come up with a statement,” he said.

Meanwhile, bandits in Katsina states have released 30 victims in their custody after striking a deal with the state governor, Aminu Masari.