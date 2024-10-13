Gunmen lure man away from his wife with fake phone call, shot him dead in Edo

The incident occurred on 5 October at Awoyemi area in Okpella community, Etsako East Local Government.

According to reports, Afegbua received a phone call at night while at home with his wife.

In spite of his wife’s pleas to ignore the call, he rushed out to meet the unidentified caller.

Upon arrival, Afegbua was shot at close range in the chest and neck, resulting in his death.

A source said after waiting for her husband’s return, his widow attempted to contact him via phone, but her calls went unanswered.

A search party later discovered his body in a nearby bush, near his abandoned motorbike.