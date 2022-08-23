RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill popular hotelier in Kwara

Kingsley Chukwuka

Kayode Akinyemi, a popular hotelier and owner of 16 hour Hotel in Kwara State, was on Monday August 22, 2022, killed by unknown gunmen, the Kwara State Police Command has said.

Akinyemi, whose hotel is situated at Alomilaya in Ganmo, Ilorin, the state capital, was shot dead when gunmen invaded his hotel, shooting sporadically and injuring many people in the process.

After killing the hotelier, the gunmen later abducted his friend and zoomed off, Spokesperson of the Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed in a statement.

According to Okasanmi: "A group of gunmen invaded a hotel named 16 HOUR, in the Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, fired gunshots indiscriminately, killing the owner of the hotel and injuring his manager in the process.

"One of the friends of the deceased, who was with him, was also abducted.

The Command’s Tactical teams, in conjunction with vigilantes and hunters had since been mobilized to the scene.

”They are combing the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim had been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

Okasanmi said the Manager of the Hotel, Emmanuel Olushila, who was seriously injured by the gunmen, is receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

He added that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Tuesday Assayomo, has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act has been launched.

”Enough is enough for the criminals, as stringent security actions were already put in place to checkmate the activities of the criminal elements in the state”, the State Police boss, Assayomo said.

Kwara Police command is known for its success story of rescuing kidnap victims in the State, a family member of the abducted victim said while appealing to the Police to go after the hoodlums and rescue victims.

The Police, however, assured its tactical team has been deployed to the nook and cranny of the State to ensure that the hoodlums are apprehended.

It would be recalled that the Kwara Police command in June rescued four out of six people abducted in Obbo-Ile and Osi highway in the State.

The Police had said it received a piece of information with regards to the kidnap of six occupants of a Hummer Bus, with registration number Abuja KUJ 613 AA between Obbo-Ile and Osi Road.

The PPRO had said immediately the information was received, conventional policemen, a tactical team, vigilantes and hunters were dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the kidnappers.

