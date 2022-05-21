RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill police officer, abduct LG Chairman in Nasarawa state

Gunmen on Friday night killed police orderly and abducted Muhammad Baba-Shehu, Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

ASP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia .

He said that based on preliminary investigation, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Gudi area of Akwanga Local Government Area.

He added that one person, who was believed to be an aide to the chairman, was also abducted during the attack.

According to the police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, immediately deployed police personnel of the Anti Kidnapping unit and Police Mobile Force to the scene.

He assured that the police would conduct a comprehensive investigation to unveil those responsible for the abduction and killing of the officer, to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators.

The PPRO therefore called on members of the public with useful information to contact any nearby police station.

