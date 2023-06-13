Gunmen kill pastor, 20 others in Plateau

The pastor was killed at Gana-Ropp community of Barkin Ladi, while others were wasted in Rim, Jol, and Kwi communities of Riyom.

Mr Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

According to Tengwong, the communities were attacked simultaneously, adding that the attacks were highly coordinated.

He explained that the attacks which ocurred on Sunday night, left many persons with various degrees of injuries, adding that scores were currently displaced.

”Twenty-one persons were killed and several others injured on Sunday during coordinated attacks by militias on residents of Rim, Jol, Kwi communities of Riyom as well as Gana-Ropp community in Barkin Ladi

”Two persons were killed at Rim, Seven at Jol, 11 at Kwi, all in Riyom, while a clegyman, Rev. Nichodemus Kim, was killed in Gana-Ropp Barkin Ladi

”The attacks on Rim, Jol and Kwi were simultaneously coordinated and held between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

”In Kwi, an entire community, Hei-gwe, was razed and over 100 farmlands destroyed,” he said.

Tengwong called on the government and the security agencies to fashion out lasting solutions to the spate of attacks and killings in communities.

”The BYM under the leadership of Solomon Mwantiri, hereby condemns the coordinated attacks and other forms of provocation meted out on innocent persons of Plateau since after the 2023 general elections.

”We call on the new administration both at Federal and state levels, to come up with new strategies to address the security situation in the country and particularly in Plateau.

”Security personnel must also wake up to their statutory responsibilities to safeguard lives and property.

”BYM equally calls on the Berom nation to remain calm and law abiding, but must explore every avenue to defend their communities as we cannot sit and watch while they kill us one after another,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred, could not be reached for comments.

However, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor of the state, confirmed the killings in a statement by Mr Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA).

The governor further confirmed the kidnap of a traditional ruler in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

He promised residents of the state of his commitment towards tackling the spate of attacks, killings, kidnapping and other security challenges currently facing the state.

”Let me assure the people that we are retooling the security apparatus of the state and by the special grace of God we will have a secured Plateau,” he said.

