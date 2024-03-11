Gunmen kill one, set several vehicles ablaze at hotel in Ebonyi

The hotel, located at Amovu in Ishielu community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi is reported to belong to the council chairman, Hon. Ikechukwu Odono and serves as his residence.

“Several vehicles were set ablaze in the hotel by the gunmen during the attack,’’ Ukandu, said.

He enjoined members of the public to assist by providing the police with valuable information that could help to apprehend the suspects. Last week, a Point-of-Sale machine Operator was also shot dead in the local government area by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

