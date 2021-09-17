Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader in Kaduna

MACBAN’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Bayero said the gunmen invaded Abdullahi’s home in the early hours of Friday, September 17, 2021, adding that the gunmen forced him to raise N250,000 from some butchers in his community, before killing him.

Bayero said, “Yes, our chairman was killed in the early hours of today. He was killed at his residence in Lere town, Lere LGA of Kaduna state.

“They came and picked him up from his house. They demanded N20 million and he told them that he doesn’t have it.

“They took him round to the butchers to borrow money and give them. He raised up to N250,000 and gave them. They collected the money and took him to the Saminaka-Marere-Zango highway.

“They killed him and left his corpse by the road. It’s very bad.”

The spokesperson of the association further said they suspected the gunmen were hired assassins.