Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader in Kaduna

bayo wahab

The spokesperson of the association said they suspected the gunmen were hired assassins.

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)
Abubakar Abdullahi, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state has been killed by gunmen.

MACBAN’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Bayero said the gunmen invaded Abdullahi’s home in the early hours of Friday, September 17, 2021, adding that the gunmen forced him to raise N250,000 from some butchers in his community, before killing him.

Bayero said, “Yes, our chairman was killed in the early hours of today. He was killed at his residence in Lere town, Lere LGA of Kaduna state.

“They came and picked him up from his house. They demanded N20 million and he told them that he doesn’t have it.

“They took him round to the butchers to borrow money and give them. He raised up to N250,000 and gave them. They collected the money and took him to the Saminaka-Marere-Zango highway.

“They killed him and left his corpse by the road. It’s very bad.”

The spokesperson of the association further said they suspected the gunmen were hired assassins.

Confirming the development in a statement on Friday, Haruna Tugga, Kaduna MACBAN chairman, condemned the killing, saying the incident occurred around 2 am.

