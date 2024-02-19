Gunmen kill man, kidnap wife after invading family house in Plateau

While the assistants shot Gwamnati in the Mai Katato community where his family house was located, they abducted his wife, Blessing, and took her to an unknown destination.

Sources, who spoke on the incident, said that Gwamnati, who was immediately rushed to a hospital in Jos, was confirmed dead a few hours after arrival.

According to a relative of the deceased’s wife, Luther Dafwang, the family was yet to trace the whereabouts of his wife after being taken away from their home.

“Brethren, please we sincerely need your prayers. Last night, the family of my sister was attacked by robbers in their house at Mai Katako in Bokkos LGA.

“Her husband was shot and was rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital, Lamingo. And the robbers kidnapped his wife, my sister, and this morning (Friday) we lost him. We can’t trace her whereabouts. Please, help us pray,” Dafwang was quoted as saying.

The Chairman of Community Peace Observers in Bokkos, Kefas Mallai, also confirmed the attack to our correspondent on Friday.

Mallai said, “In the early hours of today, Friday, February 16, 2024, one Sule Gwamnati (native) was shot twice by some criminals who kidnapped his wife, Blessing Sule. The victim later died at JUTH after treatment started.”

The chairman added that the incident was reported to security agents in Bokkos who assured them that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

