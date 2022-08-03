Gunmen kill hotelier, LAUTECH student, motorcyclist after N5m ransom payment

About the victims: Owolabi is a hotelier who recently returned to Ogbomoso; while Opadele is a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), but was working at the hotel due to the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

When they were abducted: The duo were abducted on 29 July 2022 at the hotel located in Abaa area of Ogbomoso.

What the kidnappers did: Sources said the kidnappers had earlier demanded ransom for the release of the victims.

It was, however, learnt that the duo have been killed, on Tuesday, July 03, 2022, evening by the kidnappers after a sum of N5m was collected as ransom.

Narration by a source: A family source who begged not to be named told newsmen on Wednesday, August 03, 2022, that the motorcyclist who carried the man who went to pay the ransom to the bush was also killed.

The source said that the motorcyclist was shot dead in anger, while the ransom carrier is currently receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The source said the ransom was taken to the bush along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin road around Igbon area and that the kidnappers counted the money to ensure it was up to the agreed amount.

Why the abductors were angry: It was learnt that the abductors became angry when they became aware of the presence of soldiers at the LAUTECH area.

It was learnt that the soldiers stormed Ogbomoso on Tuesday, August 02, 2022, to provide security sequel to the increasing waves of kidnapping in the area.

The source added that the matter has been reported at Igbon Police Division.

“They have killed them. They demanded ransom and we sent someone who promised to deliver it.

“We saw a motorcyclist who said he can go. He said that he will collect five thousand naira and we paid.