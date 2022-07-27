RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen shot dead cash officer during bullion van attack in Abia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Abia has confirmed Tuesday’s attack on a bullion van and killing of a bank official by gunmen on the Umuahia axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

Gunmen
Gunmen

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Ogbonna stated that the incident happened around 1.13 p.m. at Ntigha junction, near Umuahia.

He said that the bullion van conveying cash from a new generation bank in Aba to Umuahia ran into the blockade mounted by the suspected robbers.

The police spokesman stated that the van was being escorted by six mobile policemen attached to 28 PMF Umuahia and Counter-terrorist Unit Base 4, Aba, when the incident happened.

He stated that the robbers opened fire at the bullion van, thus forcing the driver to swerve into the bush.

Ogbonna further disclosed that the driver escaped, while the bank’s cash officer was shot dead.

He said that one of the gunmen was neutralised during the gun battle that ensued between them and the police.

Ogbonna also stated that an AK 47 rifle, with ammunition laden in three magazines strapped together and belonging to the hoodlums, was recovered.

He said that three of the escort policemen, who sustained gunshot injuries, were immediately rushed to the hospital, adding that the remains of the bank official and the hoodlum had been deposited at a morgue.

The police spokesman explained that investigation into the incident had commenced.

He appealed to the public and proprietors of medical facilities in and outside Abia to report any person seen or presented with suspected gunshot injuries to the police or any other security agency.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC nominates Gobir as new Senate Leader, APC caucus Chairman

APC nominates Gobir as new Senate Leader, APC caucus Chairman

ASUU strike will end soon, UNILAG VC expresses optimism

ASUU strike will end soon, UNILAG VC expresses optimism

Lagos Deputy Gov not beaten up by aggrieved APC members - State govt

Lagos Deputy Gov not beaten up by aggrieved APC members - State govt

Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration

Kebbi Govt declares 2-day public holiday for voter registration

Buhari makes 3 new appointments into parastatal agencies

Buhari makes 3 new appointments into parastatal agencies

ASUU Strike: Don’t deny our children quality education, NLC tells FG

ASUU Strike: Don’t deny our children quality education, NLC tells FG

Gov Makinde reinstates 129 sacked primary school teachers in Oyo

Gov Makinde reinstates 129 sacked primary school teachers in Oyo

CVR: INEC warns eligible voters against multiple registration

CVR: INEC warns eligible voters against multiple registration

Taxpayers head to court to block NYSC Trust Fund Bill

Taxpayers head to court to block NYSC Trust Fund Bill

Trending

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children