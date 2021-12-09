RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill 9 worshipers in another mosque, injure 6 in Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the six injured persons were evacuated to Kontagora General hospital for treatment.

Gunmen kill 9 worshipers in another mosque, injure 6 in Niger- Illustration purpose
Gunmen kill 9 worshipers in another mosque, injure 6 in Niger- Illustration purpose

The Police Command in Niger said gunmen had killed nine worshippers and injured six others in an attack on a mosque at Tungan Ba’are village in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday-Bala Kuryas, who confirmed the incident, said the worshippers were killed during early morning prayer on Thursday.

He said a primary school teacher was abducted by the gunmen, adding that those killed were aged between 65 and 30.

The police commissioner said the six injured persons were evacuated to Kontagora General hospital for treatment.

He gave their names as, Umaru Sahabi, Mohammed Maikasuwa, Isa Abu, Mohammed Danbarau, Mohammed Dandangi and Alhaji Dan Mairini.

“We can’t ascertain the number of victims kidnapped, as only one primary school teacher of Tungan Ba’are was revealed to be kidnapped by the armed gunmen during the incident.”

According to the commissioner, the incident might be a reprisal attack resulting from a long standing communal feud.

He said that additional armed security personnel had since been deployed to the area to track and arrest the gunmen and all other miscreants undermining peaceful coexistence among the residents.

Kuryas urged the people to support security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals around them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that an attack on worshippers on Oct. 25, in a mosque at Mazakuka village in Mashegu Local Government Area, left many people dead.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria beyond old by Edem Farrie

Nigeria beyond old by Edem Farrie

Gov Fayemi wants Nigeria to embrace restructuring before it’s too late

Gov Fayemi wants Nigeria to embrace restructuring before it’s too late

Enugu Govt targets 1.2m residents for COVID-19 vaccination

Enugu Govt targets 1.2m residents for COVID-19 vaccination

2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum takes a stand on zoning

2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum takes a stand on zoning

Book Launch: Buhari praises Akande’s integrity, says he doesn’t accept or offer bribes

Book Launch: Buhari praises Akande’s integrity, says he doesn’t accept or offer bribes

NCoS reiterates commitment to fighting corruption among prison staff and inmates

NCoS reiterates commitment to fighting corruption among prison staff and inmates

Buhari commissions Naval ships, boats, helicopter in Lagos

Buhari commissions Naval ships, boats, helicopter in Lagos

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU

FG yet to respond to our demands – ASUU

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

World Bank to reconstruct Ladi Kwali pottery centre in Niger

Trending

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Man battles for life at hospital after being raped by 2 women, leaving him unconscious

Truck reportedly crushes school students in Ojodu Berger, Lagos

Truck runs into school students in Lagos (Twitter @Trafficbutter)

8 children who locked themselves inside abandoned car confirmed dead in Lagos

The bodies of the children have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.