ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill 5 persons, others sustained injuries in Benue State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police's spokesman stated that more security men have been deployed to the areas to restore peace.

Gunmen kill 5 persons, others sustained injuries in Benue State [Premium Times]
Gunmen kill 5 persons, others sustained injuries in Benue State [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

According to Sewuese Anene, spokesman of the Police Command in the north-central state, the attack occurred on Tuesday night.

“A few others sustained injuries,” Anene added.

She said that another attack occurred in Mbachohon community in Gwer-West Local Government, but added that details in respect of that incident were not available. Unconfirmed reports indicated that six people were killed in the Mbachohon attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attacks are unfortunate; more security men are being deployed to the areas to restore peace,” Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Bama

Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Bama

Gowon solicits enabling laws for private schools to aid Nigeria's growth

Gowon solicits enabling laws for private schools to aid Nigeria's growth

FG pledges to ensure Nigeria returns to UNESCO governing board

FG pledges to ensure Nigeria returns to UNESCO governing board

NAFDAC destroys fake, expired goods worth ₦500m in Abuja

NAFDAC destroys fake, expired goods worth ₦500m in Abuja

Plateau revenue service generates ₦1.7bn in August, targets ₦4bn monthly

Plateau revenue service generates ₦1.7bn in August, targets ₦4bn monthly

His love for Nigeria, an attribute of leadership - Tinubu celebrates Gowon @ 89

His love for Nigeria, an attribute of leadership - Tinubu celebrates Gowon @ 89

How Nigeria lost ₦2.9 trillion in contract fraud under Buhari – EFCC chairman

How Nigeria lost ₦2.9 trillion in contract fraud under Buhari – EFCC chairman

Anti-graft war should start from National Assembly  —  EFCC chairman tells Senators

Anti-graft war should start from National Assembly  —  EFCC chairman tells Senators

Throwback: Why Obasanjo shifted Nigeria from military to mediatory role in ECOMOG missions

Throwback: Why Obasanjo shifted Nigeria from military to mediatory role in ECOMOG missions

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Fake lawyer who handled 26 cases and won all against trained lawyers has been arrested

Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfro

Armed robbers escape with bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant woman

UNIlorin Students’ Union donates N2m to sick members (Phenomenal)

UNILORIN condoles with parents of student who committed suicide over ₦500k love scam

The bus that rammed into the truck in Lagos [NAN]

3 die as commercial bus rams into truck in Lagos