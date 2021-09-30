RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill 3 in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the killing of three people by gunmen who attacked the palace of the Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen kill 3 in attack on Emir's palace in Niger.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Minna on Wednesday.

Kuryas said the incident occurred at about 5.30 p.m.on Tuesday and that over 100 attackers who came with dangerous weapons were able to gain entry into the Emir’s palace and the divisional police headquarters in the area.

He said a policeman and two civilians were gunned down by the bandits during the incident.

Similarly, he said, some gunmen also attacked Kachiwe village in Sarkin Pawa headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of the state.

He said the bandits sneaked from their hideout in Kaduna State to execute the heinous act.

”I don’t have the actual number of people killed during the attack,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said that the command was not resting on its oars in an effort to rid the state of crime and criminality and appealed to residents of the state to provide timely information to security agencies.

He said investigation into the matter had commenced to enable them to track down the perpetrators of the criminal act.

According to him,a team of policemen have been despatched to the area to safeguard lives and property of people of Sarkin Pawa.

