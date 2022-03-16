Gunmen kill 2 prison warders in Imo

The prison warders were ambushed by their attackers on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, security personnel who preferred anonymity told Punch.

The source said, “Two Hilux vans of officers of Imo correctional center were on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen at Umulolo Okigwe.

“Their attackers threw dynamites on their vehicles. Two officers were killed on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital. While one Hilux van was destroyed by the dynamite the other was not affected.

“The unaffected van has been rescued and returned to base at the command’s headquarters in Owerri. The officers are attached to Operation Search and Flush established by the Imo state government to deal with crimes in the state.

“They took off from Owerri in the morning and on reaching Okigwe, the gunmen who were laying siege ambushed them.”