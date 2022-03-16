RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill 2 prison warders in Imo

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

A source said the officers are attached to Operation Search and Flush established by the Imo state government to deal with crimes in the state .

Gunmen kill 2 prison warders in Imo. (Vanguard)
Gunmen kill 2 prison warders in Imo. (Vanguard)

Two prison warders have been killed by yet-to-identified gunmen in Okigwe town in Imo State.

Recommended articles

The prison warders were ambushed by their attackers on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, security personnel who preferred anonymity told Punch.

The source said, “Two Hilux vans of officers of Imo correctional center were on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen at Umulolo Okigwe.

“Their attackers threw dynamites on their vehicles. Two officers were killed on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital. While one Hilux van was destroyed by the dynamite the other was not affected.

“The unaffected van has been rescued and returned to base at the command’s headquarters in Owerri. The officers are attached to Operation Search and Flush established by the Imo state government to deal with crimes in the state.

“They took off from Owerri in the morning and on reaching Okigwe, the gunmen who were laying siege ambushed them.”

The spokesperson for the command, Goodluck Uboegbulem, when asked to confirm the situation said the police were still assessing the situation.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Strike: Engage govt, others, ASUU chapter pleads with stakeholders

Strike: Engage govt, others, ASUU chapter pleads with stakeholders

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment

NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers

NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers

2023: Tinubu meets APC Senators today

2023: Tinubu meets APC Senators today

Gov Okowa urges PDP members to be more united ahead of 2023 elections

Gov Okowa urges PDP members to be more united ahead of 2023 elections

'Give us Peter Obi for President', Nigerian youths protest peacefully

'Give us Peter Obi for President', Nigerian youths protest peacefully

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

Atiku narrates how he rejected Tinubu’s offer to be his running mate in 2007

President Buhari approves new NBC board

President Buhari approves new NBC board

APC fixes price for chairmanship form at ₦20m, women to get 50% discount

APC fixes price for chairmanship form at ₦20m, women to get 50% discount

Trending

Video: Kantanka tests first missile made in Ghana

kantanka missile tested.

Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals

The suspects (Punch)

I’ve infected 115 guys and 19 girls with HIV and still counting - Lady reveals

HIV test

Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV boss wins beauty pageant at Kirikiri prison

Chidinma Ojukwu wins Miss Cell Beauty Pageant in Kirikiri. (PM News)