Gunmen kill 2 policemen, abduct 1 person in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command said unknown gunmen have killed two policemen and abducted one person in Taura Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shiisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the incident occurred after the gunmen invaded the residence of one Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar at Kawalan town and abducted him.

“On 23/01/2022, at about 0130hrs, a distress call was received that unknown gunmen invaded Kwalam town in Taura LGA.

“Upon receipt of the report, we mobilised a team of policemen and headed to the scene. On arrival, we engaged them in a gun duel and they fled.

“ASP Anas Usaini and Sunusi Alhassan were shot dead close to an improvised patrol vehicle which was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums invaded the residence of Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar, 60, of Kwalam town and abducted him,” Shiisu said.

He explained efforts were being intensified to free the victim, as well as arrest the fleeing suspects.

