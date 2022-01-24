Gunmen kill 2 policemen, abduct 1 person in Jigawa

Shiisu said the incident occurred after the gunmen invaded the residence of one Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar at Kawalan town and abducted him.

“On 23/01/2022, at about 0130hrs, a distress call was received that unknown gunmen invaded Kwalam town in Taura LGA.

“Upon receipt of the report, we mobilised a team of policemen and headed to the scene. On arrival, we engaged them in a gun duel and they fled.

“ASP Anas Usaini and Sunusi Alhassan were shot dead close to an improvised patrol vehicle which was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums invaded the residence of Alhaji Ma’aru Abubakar, 60, of Kwalam town and abducted him,” Shiisu said.