At least two people including a five-year-old child were reportedly killed at Afaor Awo market in Awo Omamma community in Imo State after a group of gunmen invaded the market.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, when the gunmen chased a man believed to be their gang member into the market.

According to Punch, at least six persons sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds while others sustained injuries from the stampede.

Traders had to quickly close their shops as a result of the incident.

The attack according to Punch was a result of a booty sharing that went wrong.

The newspaper reported that the hoodlums had gone on a kidnap operation early this year, but one of them who is popularly known as Orjiwuagu from Umuifa, Ubachima Awo Omamma, ran away with the ransom said to be millions of Naira.

Orjiagwu was said to have bought a Lexus car from the money and had started building a house in the village.

He was said to have been traced to the village by his gang members and upon citing them he drove towards Afor Awo Market where thousands of traders were trading.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper said, “Based on what I witnessed, the guy being chased and his gang went for kidnap or robbery operation which went fine. The guy, out of greed, took the money paid to them as ransom and ran away.

“Today (Wednesday), they saw him and started chasing him all the way from Ubachima Village. He came out at the Afor Market and wanted to drive to the junction, unfortunately, they double-crossed him and started shooting.

“He ran into the market and that was when bullets started hitting people.

“The most painful death was that of a boy of five years. He was the only son of his father.”

However, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu said he had not been briefed about the incident.