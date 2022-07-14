RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 3 in Boto village in Bauchi State – Police

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked Boto village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, killing one person and abducting three others.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Relations Officer in the state, Ahmed Wakili, on Thursday in Bauchi.

“We got a distress call that gunmen believed to be kidnappers invaded Boto village.

“The Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda immediately directed the Divisional Police officer, Tafawa Balewa Division to swing into action.

“The DPO mobilised his men and rushed to the village but the gunmen had left with the victims.

“Our men are now combing the bushes in pursuit of the criminals. In Sha Allah, we will arrest them and bring them to justice,” he said.

Wakil said the command had in the past acted swiftly to rescue kidnapped victims and is ready to do same in this situation.

The spokesman also assured the family members that the kidnapped victims would be rescued and reunited with their families.

He called on the general public to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

