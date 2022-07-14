Gunmen kill 1, abduct 3 in Boto village in Bauchi State – Police

“We got a distress call that gunmen believed to be kidnappers invaded Boto village.

“The Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda immediately directed the Divisional Police officer, Tafawa Balewa Division to swing into action.

“The DPO mobilised his men and rushed to the village but the gunmen had left with the victims.

“Our men are now combing the bushes in pursuit of the criminals. In Sha Allah, we will arrest them and bring them to justice,” he said.

Wakil said the command had in the past acted swiftly to rescue kidnapped victims and is ready to do same in this situation.

The spokesman also assured the family members that the kidnapped victims would be rescued and reunited with their families.