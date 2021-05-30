Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Gunmen invaded the school on Sunday, May 30, 2021, about 4:30pm killing one person while one of the students was critically injured.

Confirming the incidents, a resident of the area Zayyad Mohammed told Channels TV that the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration Officer.

At the time of filing this report, the police were yet to make any comments regarding the development.

This is coming barely 24 hours after 14 kidnapped students of Greenfield University in Kaduna were released on Saturday.

The parents of the abducted students said they paid ransom to their kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.