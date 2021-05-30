RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

bayo wahab

One of the students is critically injured.

Bandits kidnap 17 persons in Niger state on Saturday, January 16, 2021 (TheNation)
No fewer than 200 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been kidnapped.

Gunmen invaded the school on Sunday, May 30, 2021, about 4:30pm killing one person while one of the students was critically injured.

Confirming the incidents, a resident of the area Zayyad Mohammed told Channels TV that the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration Officer.

At the time of filing this report, the police were yet to make any comments regarding the development.

This is coming barely 24 hours after 14 kidnapped students of Greenfield University in Kaduna were released on Saturday.

The parents of the abducted students said they paid ransom to their kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.

One of the parents said they secured the release of the students without the help of the government, adding that they paid N180 million for their release.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

