A teacher at Government Science Secondary School Bakura, Malam Mohammed Kabi and one other boy whose identity is yet to be ascertained were also abducted.
Gunmen kidnap Zamfara college provost, 2 others
The Provost, Zamfara State College of Agriculture, Bakura, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara has been kidnapped by a group of gunmen suspected to be bandits
A family source, who spoke to Punch after the incident said, the Provost was picked by the bandits around 2.00am on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his official residence within Government Science Secondary School, Bakura.
The source also said nobody knows the whereabouts of the victims as the bandits have not reached out to the families of the victims.
Confirming the incident, Mohammed Shehu, Public Relation Officer of the Zamfara Police Command said its personnel and other security operatives in the state had commenced intelligence operation to ensure the safe release of the victims.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng