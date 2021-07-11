RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap Zamfara college provost, 2 others

Authors:

bayo wahab

The Provost, Zamfara State College of Agriculture, Bakura, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara has been kidnapped by a group of gunmen suspected to be bandits

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)
Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)

A teacher at Government Science Secondary School Bakura, Malam Mohammed Kabi and one other boy whose identity is yet to be ascertained were also abducted.

Recommended articles

A family source, who spoke to Punch after the incident said, the Provost was picked by the bandits around 2.00am on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his official residence within Government Science Secondary School, Bakura.

The source also said nobody knows the whereabouts of the victims as the bandits have not reached out to the families of the victims.

Confirming the incident, Mohammed Shehu, Public Relation Officer of the Zamfara Police Command said its personnel and other security operatives in the state had commenced intelligence operation to ensure the safe release of the victims.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai mourns former deputy, Bala Bantex

APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara

Bala Bantex, former Kaduna deputy governor dies at 64

Oluwo advises Sunday Igboho, says those using him to make money will push him to death

Yahaya Bello tasks journalists to set agenda for Nigerian politicians

Gani Adams begs Yoruba traditional leaders to forgive Sunday Igboho

FG inaugurates committee to end dispute between NLC and Kaduna Govt

600 farmers to benefit from FG’s potato value chain programme in Niger

#EndSARS panel recommends N151m for victims of police brutality in Abia