Gunmen kidnap wife and children of Katsina lawmaker

This is coming a year after the lawmaker himself was abducted from his residence and kept in captivity for days until a ransom was paid to secure his release.

The gunmen, who drove in on motorbikes and cars were said to have invaded the lawmaker’s house at 9 pm on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

A source, who spoke to Daily Trust said, “Immediately after Ishaa’i prayers we started hearing gunshots in the town, before we know it they already positioned themselves in the strategic places of the town to avert any possible move by the residents to engage them.

“They went straight to the to the home of the Honourable Member and made away with his wife and two children.”