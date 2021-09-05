RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Niger

The district head was kidnapped from his palace on Saturday night at about 10pm by heavily armed gunmen.

The kidnapped ruler, Mahmud Aliyu, the Dodo of Wawa, a traditional ruler in New Bussa, headquarters of Borgu LGA of Niger state. (TheCable)
The Police Command in Niger, on Sunday, confirmed the abduction of Dr Mahmud Aliyu, the District Head of Wawa in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Abiodun said that the police were already on the bandits’ trail to rescue the district head.

“The Police tactical team and members of the vigilante of the area have been deployed for manhunt of the hoodlums, with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits”, he added.

He called on residents to support security agencies with intelligence information to aid in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in the state.

