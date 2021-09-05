Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Niger

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

The district head was kidnapped from his palace on Saturday night at about 10pm by heavily armed gunmen.

Abiodun said that the police were already on the bandits’ trail to rescue the district head.

“The Police tactical team and members of the vigilante of the area have been deployed for manhunt of the hoodlums, with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits”, he added.