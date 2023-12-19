ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kidnap second-class chief, 20 residents in Taraba's Yorro Local Govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

Locals reports that the second-class chief's son, his pregnant daughter as well as his police were kidnapped during the operation.

Gunmen kidnap second-class chief, 20 residents in Taraba's Yorro Local Govt [Premium Times]
The gunmen, according to locals in the area, invaded the community around 2:am and took away 21 members of the community. Reports from the locals also suggested that, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, a Second- Class Chief in the area, his son and his pregnant daughter as well as his police orderly were kidnapped during the operation.

“Twenty one members of our community here in Pupule, were kidnapped this morning. The gunmen invaded our community around 2 am and carried out the attack.

“They kidnapped a second-class chief of our area, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala, his son and pregnant daughter as well as his police orderly,” the source who pleaded anonymity narrated.

Usman Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Police Command, also confirmed the attack.

News Agency Of Nigeria

