Gunmen kidnap Permanent Secretary and his son in Niger

Gunmen kidnapped Dr Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Transport, and his son on Friday, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, said in Minna on Saturday.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that father and son were kidnapped from their home in Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area after a wedding ceremony had been held in Garba’s house.

The police commissioner said investigation had begun into the abduction and assured that the perpetrators would be tracked down.

“We have since deployed armed security personnel to the area to rescue the victims,’’ he said.

Kuryas appealed to residents to provide timely and useful information to security personnel deployed across the state to ensure the arrest and prosecution of criminal elements.

“All we require from members of the public is to assist us with credible information on movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary action,’’ the police commissioner told NAN

