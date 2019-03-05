The clergyman was abducted along with the church secretary, Mr. Ezekiel Agwadu, during a vigil organised by the church.

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Quaapan LGA, Rev Isaac Tali confirmed the incidence to newsmen on Tuesday, March 5.

He said, "I have just been informed of the incident. It was the youth CAN President of Jos North who called me to report the matter and when I made inquiries, I found out that it is true.

"The gunmen were said to have stormed the church and picked the two leaders from among other numerous church members who attended the programme. This is strange and unfortunate that such a thing can be allowed to happen."

Reacting to the development, the zonal chairman of CAN in the area added that the matter had been reported to police. He said the abductors of the two church leaders had already demanded for ransom.