Gunmen kidnap one person, shoot 2 others in Kano State

News Agency Of Nigeria

"Well-armed security personnel and other tactical teams along with vigilante group members have been deployed to the area to ensure successful rescue of the victims," he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Manman Dauda, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

He said that the incident occurred on Monday at about 1:30 am.

He said that the police received the information at about 01.30 am that unknown armed bandits stormed Gangarbi village of Rano Local Government Area and abducted one Alhaji Na’ayya Gangarbi to an unknown destination.

Dauda said that a combined team of the divisional patrol, JTF and Anti-Kidnap squad immediately rushed to the scene.

The police commissioner explained that two persons who sustained bullet wounds – Maskuru Ukaisha on his right leg and Salisu Ibrahim on his left shoulder – were evacuated and rushed to Rogo General hospital for treatment.

According to him, additional armed security personnel have been deployed to the area to track and arrest the gunmen and all other miscreants undermining peaceful coexistence among the residents.

“Well-armed security personnel and other tactical teams along with vigilante group members have been deployed to the area to ensure successful rescue of the victims,” he said.

He said that investigation had commenced in order to apprehend the abductors and rescue the victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

