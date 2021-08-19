Gunmen kidnap nursing mother and her 2-month-old baby in Abuja

The kidnappers were reported to have surrounded the house of an immigration officer in the wee hours of the day before breaking into the house and whisked away the victims.

According to Daily Trust, a family member of the victims, said the kidnappers, who wielded AK-47 rifles, shot sporadically to scare away residents.

“It was after they gained entrance that the two brothers of the immigration officer summoned courage and engaged them,” the source said.

He added that the two brothers struggled with the kidnappers for over 30 minutes, until one of the kidnappers, who was outside entered the house and shot them on their legs.