RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap night club operator in Bayelsa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have abducted the proprietor of a popular night club in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital, Mr Tari Ajanami.

Gunmen raze home of Imo commissioner (Vanguard)
Gunmen raze home of Imo commissioner (Vanguard)

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) learnt that Ajanami, who also works as a cash officer with a commercial bank, was at his building site to pay workers when the gunmen swooped on him and whisked him away.

Recommended articles

NAN also reports that this is coming barely 10 days after the kidnap of Madam Betinah Benson, mother of Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Mr Kombowei Benson.

Ajanami, 43, who hails from Ayamasa town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been abducted on Wednesday at his building project site on Otiotio Road in the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to NAN on Thursday in Yenagoa.

“On July 28, at about 2100 hours, three armed men kidnapped one Oyintari Ajanani, ‘ M ‘, 43 years old, at Otiotio, Yenagoa.

“All operatives have been alerted and are on the trail of the suspects,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian parents don't joke with their children's education - Buhari

NERC threatens to sanction DisCos for wrongful electricity disconnection

Famine crisis in the north will hurt Nigeria - Atiku warns

Nigeria records 558 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Gov Mohammed vows to prosecute 1,115 uncovered ghost workers in Bauchi

AKK project will enhance gas utilization for industrialisation- Buhari

Gov Emmanuel describes death of 5 corps members as sad, painful

Land grabbers encroaching, selling FG property in Lagos - Controller tells NASS

'You can't succeed outside your educational qualification' - Buhari