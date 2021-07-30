Gunmen kidnap night club operator in Bayelsa

NAN also reports that this is coming barely 10 days after the kidnap of Madam Betinah Benson, mother of Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Mr Kombowei Benson.

Ajanami, 43, who hails from Ayamasa town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been abducted on Wednesday at his building project site on Otiotio Road in the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident to NAN on Thursday in Yenagoa.

“On July 28, at about 2100 hours, three armed men kidnapped one Oyintari Ajanani, ‘ M ‘, 43 years old, at Otiotio, Yenagoa.