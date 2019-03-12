Some unidentified gunmen have kidnapped an expatriate engineer working in Kano State on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

According to Premium Times, the gunmen, numbering around four, attacked the vehicle of the expatriate at about 7:40 am around Dangi Roundabout.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot the driver before abducting the expatriate who works at a construction site.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incidence. He added that the police has commenced investigation.

The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.