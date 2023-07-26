ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kidnap ex-FCE provost, wife, driver in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Resident of the area expressed that the increasing rate of abduction in the area claimed that no fewer than five persons have been kidnapped in the last one week in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Ajayi was abducted with his wife and driver after 7 p.m. at Ikija village in the Olodo axis of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road. It was further gathered that Ajayi’s wife was later released by the abductors, while he and his driver were taken away.

A resident of the area, who asked for anonymity, told NAN the gunmen came out of the bush to attack Ajayi and other motorists along the road. He added that the gunmen after shooting sporadically into the air blocked the road and whisked their victims away.

The source who lamented the increasing rate of abduction in the area claimed that no fewer than five persons have been kidnapped in the last one week in the area.

“Just yesterday (Monday), the gunmen abducted five persons, but two out of them were later released.

“Also, last month, three people were killed. Among those who were killed was a popular businessman who operated a big farm along the axis.

“The Olu of Odeda, Oba David Olorunisola, was almost kidnapped this week while his driver was shot and is still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abeokuta.

“We need help, this is getting too much. Our people are no longer safe, we need government’s intervention and the security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities,” he said.

When contacted, SP Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at the Police Command in Abeokuta, confirmed the incident, saying they and other security operatives were on the abductors’ trail.

She added that they received a distress call and a direct message from a staff of FCE Osiele stating that Ajayi was kidnapped. Odutola assured that the victims would be rescued as the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun, has ordered a joint operation of all security agencies.

”He has asked them all to start combing the bush and all the surrounding areas in a bid to find them.

“But there is no cause for more panic. The CP has deployed operational teams and detectives of the Ogun Police Command to go after the yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“They will be rescued as assured by the CP because all the security agencies are on a joint operation combing the bush.

”Several operatives of the Police, as well as those of Amotekun, vigilance groups and hunters have been mobilised into the forest on strict order to apprehend the gunmen and rescue the victims alive,” Odutola said.

