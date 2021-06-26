RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap Ekiti monarch from his farm

Gunmen have kidnap Oba Benjamin Oso, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in the Ekiti East Council area of Ekiti State.

Unknown gunmen in face mask - Illustration purpose

The gunmen whisked the traditional ruler away from his farm in the presence of his wife on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The incident happened two months after Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti in the Oye Council area of the state, was kidnapped from his palace.

According to Punch, a source in Eda Ile said it took the intervention of Oba Oso to prevent his wife from being abducted alongside the monarch.

The Oba and the wife went to farm and were accosted by these gunmen. The two would have been kidnapped, but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with,” the source said.

Brig Joe Komolafe, the Commander, Ekiti State Amotekun Corps confirmed the incident.

Komolafe said, “All the security outfits in Ekiti including police, soldiers, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilance groups, are already in the forests searching for the monarch.”

