An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen in Abuja during an attack in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.
Gunmen kidnap DSS officer in Abuja
The gunmen were said to have successfully kidnapped the DSS officer during a gun fight with his colleagues.
The gunmen, who invaded the area also killed a vigilante member during the attack.
According to Punch, the armed men invaded the community in their numbers and attacked a DSS outpost in the area.
The gunmen were said to have successfully kidnapped the DSS officer during a gun fight with police operatives.
The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, has yet to confirm the incident, saying she hasn’t received any information on the incident.
