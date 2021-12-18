RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap DSS officer in Abuja

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The gunmen were said to have successfully kidnapped the DSS officer during a gun fight with his colleagues.

Gunmen (Photo used for illustrative purposes)

An operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen in Abuja during an attack in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The gunmen, who invaded the area also killed a vigilante member during the attack.

According to Punch, the armed men invaded the community in their numbers and attacked a DSS outpost in the area.

The gunmen were said to have successfully kidnapped the DSS officer during a gun fight with police operatives.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, has yet to confirm the incident, saying she hasn’t received any information on the incident.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

