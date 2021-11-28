RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap DPO in Edo, demand N5m

The police boss was kidnapped around Ise River along the old Auchi-Ekperi- Agenebode road o Friday.

Gunmen kidnap DPO in Edo, demand N5m. (AbujaTimes)

Ibrahim lshaq, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, has reportedly been kidnapped by gunmen.

The kidnappers are said to be demanding N50m ransom before his release.

According to Punch, the DPO was driving on Friday, November 26, 2021, when he was accosted around Ise River along the old Auchi-Ekperi- Agenebode road.

An eyewitness, who spoke to the newspaper said the gunmen shot into the air, forced the DPO’s vehicle to stop, seized him and ‎took him into the bush.

“If a DPO can be abducted, who is safe? This incident is causing panic among the people because of the Fugar Day Festival which comes up during Christmas. ‎I also heard from people close to the family that his abductors have demanded for N50m as ransom.’’ the source said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has ordered men of the Anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime unit, men of the tactical and strike teams of the state police command to move to the area and rescue the DPO unhurt.

