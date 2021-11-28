Gunmen kidnap DPO in Edo, demand N50m

The kidnappers are said to be demanding N50m ransom before his release.

According to Punch, the DPO was driving on Friday, November 26, 2021, when he was accosted around Ise River along the old Auchi-Ekperi- Agenebode road.

An eyewitness, who spoke to the newspaper said the gunmen shot into the air, forced the DPO’s vehicle to stop, seized him and ‎took him into the bush.

“If a DPO can be abducted, who is safe? This incident is causing panic among the people because of the Fugar Day Festival which comes up during Christmas. ‎I also heard from people close to the family that his abductors have demanded for N50m as ransom.’’ the source said.