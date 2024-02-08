Gunmen kidnap Catholic priests in Plateau

It was gathered that the assailants whisked away the priests in the premises of Saint Vincent de Paul Fier in Kwande, Shendam Diocese of Plateau State, before those within the vicinity could notice the incident.

The parish priest, St. John Mary Vianney, Kwande, Shendam Diocese, Fr. Cornelius Nweke, while confirming this incident, urged all Catholics to pray for the release of the priests.

The news of their kidnap, however, generated tension within the Catholic family but Fr. Nweke urged all parishioners to disregard all rumors and continue to pray for their safe return.

The spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, in Taraba State, troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army rescued four victims of kidnapping during a raid of terrorists’ hideout in Yorro Local Government Area.

The rescued victims were identified as Genesis Samuel, 24, Bernard Denis, 28, Esther Titus, 35, and the Emir of Pupulle’s son, Isma’il Umar, 25.

Disclosing this development, the spokesman for the Brigade, Oni Olubodunde said the troops encountered the bandits on the Gampu hills of Yorro LGA and after an exchange of gunfire, the bandits fled leaving behind their victims.

“The swift and decisive operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro LGA and its environs commenced on 2nd February, 2024. Troops came in contact with bandits at Gampu hills and Ban Yorro area and exerted superior fire power which made the bandits flee the location leaving behind their abducted victims.

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones,” the statement quoted Olubodunde as saying.

Similarly, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji and the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army killed several suspected terrorists during ground and air bombardments in Katsina State.