ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priests in Plateau

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following the Priests’ abduction, the Catholic Church urged its members across the country to pray for their freedom.

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priests in Plateau [Ripples Nigeria]
Gunmen kidnap Catholic priests in Plateau [Ripples Nigeria]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the assailants whisked away the priests in the premises of Saint Vincent de Paul Fier in Kwande, Shendam Diocese of Plateau State, before those within the vicinity could notice the incident.

The parish priest, St. John Mary Vianney, Kwande, Shendam Diocese, Fr. Cornelius Nweke, while confirming this incident, urged all Catholics to pray for the release of the priests.

The news of their kidnap, however, generated tension within the Catholic family but Fr. Nweke urged all parishioners to disregard all rumors and continue to pray for their safe return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, in Taraba State, troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army rescued four victims of kidnapping during a raid of terrorists’ hideout in Yorro Local Government Area.

The rescued victims were identified as Genesis Samuel, 24, Bernard Denis, 28, Esther Titus, 35, and the Emir of Pupulle’s son, Isma’il Umar, 25.

Disclosing this development, the spokesman for the Brigade, Oni Olubodunde said the troops encountered the bandits on the Gampu hills of Yorro LGA and after an exchange of gunfire, the bandits fled leaving behind their victims.

The swift and decisive operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro LGA and its environs commenced on 2nd February, 2024. Troops came in contact with bandits at Gampu hills and Ban Yorro area and exerted superior fire power which made the bandits flee the location leaving behind their abducted victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones,” the statement quoted Olubodunde as saying.

Similarly, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji and the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army killed several suspected terrorists during ground and air bombardments in Katsina State.

The troops also destroyed terrorists’ hideouts during operations on January 30 in Tora Hills, Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa [NAN]

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain